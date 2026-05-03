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World Health Organization

Cruise ship outbreak leaves 3 dead as officials delay medical evacuations and probe hantavirus threat

The m/v Hondius, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, is sailing off West Africa with two crew members needing urgent care

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
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A suspected hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean has left three people dead and several others ill, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement posted to X.

The U.N. health agency said one case of hantavirus infection has been laboratory confirmed, while five additional suspected cases are pending. Of the six people affected, three have died and one is currently in intensive care in South Africa.

The WHO said it is coordinating with governments and the ship’s operator to arrange the medical evacuation of two symptomatic passengers, while continuing to assess the public health risk to those still on board.

"Detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations," the WHO said. "Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew. Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing."

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The cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia in Cape Verde

The cruise ship MV Hondius is stationary off the port of Praia, Cape Verde, on May 3, 2026. An outbreak of severe acute respiratory illness on board the ship has resulted in two deaths and one patient in intensive care in Johannesburg, South Africa. The patient tested positive for hantavirus, according to South African health officials. (AFP/Getty Images)

The outbreak is linked to the m/v Hondius, a Dutch-flagged cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of West Africa.

Oceanwide Expeditions, which operates the vessel, confirmed that three passengers died during the voyage and that one passenger is being treated in intensive care in Johannesburg.

Two crew members on board also require urgent medical care, the company said.

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The cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia in Cape Verde.

The cruise ship MV Hondius is stationary off the port of Praia, Cape Verde, on May 3, 2026, amid an outbreak of severe acute respiratory illness that has caused two deaths and left a third patient in intensive care in Johannesburg, South Africa. The patient tested positive for hantavirus, according to South African health officials. (AFP via Getty Images)

As of late Sunday, authorities in Cape Verde had not authorized the disembarkation of passengers requiring medical treatment or broader medical screening, according to the company.

Local health officials have boarded the vessel to assess the situation but have not yet approved the transfer of symptomatic individuals to facilities on land.

"The priority of Oceanwide Expeditions is to ensure that the two symptomatic individuals on board receive adequate and expedited medical care," the company said.

GENE HACKMAN'S HOME FOUND TO BE INFESTED WITH RODENTS AFTER WIFE DIED OF HANTAVIRUS

3D illustration of hantavirus structure showing viral particles

A 3D illustration shows the structure of hantavirus, an RNA virus transmitted to humans through rodent excreta that can cause severe illnesses including hemorrhagic fever, renal disease, and hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. (iStock)

Dutch authorities are working to coordinate the repatriation of those affected from Cape Verde to the Netherlands, though the effort depends on approval from local officials, Oceanwide Expeditions said. 

Hantavirus infections are typically linked to exposure to infected rodents’ urine or feces and can lead to severe respiratory illness.

"While rare, hantavirus may spread between people, and can lead to severe respiratory illness and requires careful patient monitoring, support and response," WHO said.

There is no specific cure for the virus, though early treatment can improve survival.

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WHO said it has notified global health authorities under international regulations and is continuing to support the response.

"We are currently establishing the full facts and working on appropriate medical care, screening, and next steps," Oceanwide Expeditions said.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

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