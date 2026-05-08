Highly contagious norovirus spreads on cruise ship, sickening over 100 passengers and crew

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Over 100 people were affected by a norovirus outbreak aboard the Caribbean Princess cruise, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report released Thursday.

According to the report, 102 of 3,116 passengers (3.3%) and 13 of 1,131 crew members (1.2%) were reported ill, with symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting. The outbreak was reported to the CDC on May 7.

The cruise voyage took place from April 28 to May 11, according to the CDC.

Princess Cruises said a limited number of individuals reported mild gastrointestinal illness during the voyage.

NOROVIRUS SICKENS OVER 200 CRUISE SHIP PASSENGERS ON MONTH-LONG VOYAGE

"Princess Cruises can confirm that a limited number of individuals reported mild gastrointestinal illness during the April 28 Caribbean Princess voyage from Port Everglades," the statement read.

"We quickly disinfected every area of the ship and added extra sanitizing throughout the voyage. Upon arrival to Port Canaveral on May 11, Caribbean Princess will undergo comprehensive cleaning and disinfection before departing for her next voyage," the statement continued.

To mitigate the spread of the virus, Princess Cruises reported to the CDC that the ship increased cleaning and disinfection procedures in line with its outbreak response plan, collected stool specimens for testing, isolated ill passengers and crew, and consulted with the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP) on sanitation measures and case reporting.

CDC REPORTS 21ST CRUISE SHIP NOROVIRUS OUTBREAK THIS YEAR, WITH NEARLY 100 PEOPLE INFECTED

The CDC said its Vessel Sanitation Program is conducting a field response, including an environmental assessment and outbreak investigation, to help control the spread of the illness.

Stewart Chiron, a Miami-based cruise industry expert known as "The Cruise Guy," told Fox News Digital that norovirus is common in the U.S., with millions of cases reported each year, while cases linked to cruise ships make up a small fraction of the total.

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He said outbreaks often begin when infected passengers board a ship and unknowingly spread the virus, but cruise lines follow strict sanitation protocols and quickly isolate sick individuals to limit transmission. He added that the reported cases on the Caribbean Princess just exceed the CDC’s 3% threshold used to define an outbreak.

Norovirus is a common cause of gastrointestinal illness on cruise ships. The CDC notes that reported case totals reflect illnesses over the entire voyage and do not mean all passengers were sick at the same time.