Cruise ship trapped in heavy sea ice is rescued by US Coast Guard vessel

A cruise ship was trapped in thick sea ice on Saturday while sailing near Antarctica.

The Scenic Eclipse II became stuck while sailing through the Ross Sea. It requested assistance after it was unable to break through the surrounding pack ice, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release.

In footage shared by a member of the Coast Guard, USCGC Polar Star is seen breaking apart thick ice as it approaches the stranded vessel.

After reaching the ship’s location, the Coast Guard icebreaker made multiple close passes through the surrounding ice to loosen the frozen pack.

The Coast Guard said the Scenic Eclipse II contacted the icebreaker late Friday night after becoming trapped roughly eight miles from McMurdo Sound.

Once freed, the cruise ship was escorted several miles to open water to ensure it could safely continue its voyage.

The Scenic Eclipse II can carry up to 228 guests and 176 crew members, according to the cruise line's website, with reduced passenger capacity during Antarctic sailings.

The Coast Guard said there were no reported injuries and the vessel was able to resume its journey.

"Due to changes in the pack ice, progress was slower than planned, and the captain requested assistance from the nearby vessel USCG Polar Star to clear the area together and avoid a longer sailing period at reduced speed. The following day, the natural movement of the ice had opened up again, and conditions had normalized," Scenic Group told Fox News Digital.

The cruise line noted the moment was memorable — with champagne served on the Observation Deck.

"We were grateful for the professionalism and cooperation of the crew of USCG Polar Star during our operations in the Ross Sea. While Scenic Eclipse II was never in need of rescue services, the coordination between both vessels ensured we could navigate the changing pack ice safely and efficiently," said Captain James Griffiths, Scenic Group’s general manager of ocean operations.

The rescue coincided with a milestone for the Coast Guard vessel — which marked its 50th year of commissioned service on the same day it assisted the cruise ship.

"At 50 years old, Polar Star remains the world’s most capable non-nuclear icebreaker," said Commander Samuel Blase, Polar Star’s executive officer.

Based in Seattle, the Polar Star is the United States’ only active heavy icebreaker, according to the Coast Guard.

Commissioned in 1976, the vessel is powered by multiple high-output engines that give it the ability to break through miles of thick Antarctic ice.

The Coast Guard said Polar Star conducts annual missions to McMurdo Station in Antarctica as part of Operation Deep Freeze, breaking through miles of ice that can reach up to 21 feet thick.