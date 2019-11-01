Cruise passenger dies after falling from ship in Norway

Authorities in Norway are conducting an investigation after a woman fell from a cruise ship near a Norwegian port on Wednesday.

The MS Finnmarken, a vessel belonging to Hurtigruten, was approaching the port town of Ålesund when the woman fell overboard. The passenger — who has not been identified by authorities — was found after an extensive search approximately one hour later.

She was rushed to a hospital in Ålesund in critical condition before being transferred to a specialist at a separate hospital. The woman, said to be in her 40s, died Thursday afternoon, Forbes reported, citing Norwegian outlet NRK.

Police told Sunnmørsposten, a Norwegian news outlet, that they are currently investigating the timeline of the incident. They also confirmed the woman’s fall took place relatively close to the dock.

Authorities in the county of Møre og Romsdal had also confirmed on Twitter that “all available resources,” including an air rescue helicopter, were dispatched after witnesses reported the passenger had fallen overboard.

Investigator Charlotte Amalie Vaksdal said Wednesday the woman’s relatives were notified of the incident.

The MS Finnmarken continued its journey on Wednesday after police concluded their on-board interviews.

A representative for Hurtigruten was not immediately available for further comment.