Man says cruise line won't refund him for canceled trip due to 'technicality'

Technicalities almost never feel fair.

When the coronavirus struck, cruise lines canceled their trips and offer refunds to passengers who were booked on these voyages. One family, however, says they haven’t received their money back due to what they are calling a “technicality.”

Akshay Ahooja planned a family reunion for a Celebrity Cruise originally scheduled to set sail on March 15, USA Today reports. Ahooja, from Seattle, decided to follow local recommendations to stay home and canceled the trip - which included 14 immediate and extended family members. This reportedly happened on March 6.

He says that when he contacted the cruise line, they would only provide him with credit for a future cruise since the trip had not yet been canceled. According to Ahooja, his family spent $20,000 on staterooms alone for the trip.

“If we don't do (accept the credit), we were at the risk of losing all our money when it sets sail,” he told USA Today.

On March 13th, Ahooja says he noticed that Celebrity Cruises was offering refunds and had issued a voluntary sailing suspension. Since he had canceled before that decision was made, Ahhoja was apparently unable to get a refund.

Ahooja told USA Today, “I think if they have canceled the cruise, then any passenger should get their money back. They promised us a service for that cruise and they were not able to fulfill it, so they should return us the money.”

“They just are hiding behind this technicality that you decided to cancel on your own,” he complained.

A spokesperson for the cruise line told USA Today that Ahooja has received his future cruise credit.

Celebrity Cruises did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.