Cruise to Patagonia, Antarctica will see total solar eclipse this December

A new cruise through Patagonia and Antarctica will include a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the total solar eclipse this December.

The special edition, 17-night journey from Silversea Cruises and Classic Journeys will begin Nov. 25 with four days in Patagonia, visiting the Torres del Paine National Park in Chile.

Passengers will then travel to Ushuaia, Argentina, on the island of Tierra del Fuego, known as "the end of the world," according to the cruise description.

Travelers will then set sail in an "all-suite luxury small ship" to the Drake Passage where they will see the total solar eclipse from "the perfect spot in international waters" on Dec. 4, the website says.

The eclipse is expected to last 1 minute, 54 seconds, according to NASA data. It will be the last total solar eclipse until 2024, the agency said.

According to Travel and Leisure, it will also be the last total solar eclipse in Antarctica until 2039.

After the eclipse, the Classic Journeys cruise will travel to Elephant Island, Antarctica and the South Shetland Islands, where passengers will be able to kayak among icebergs, hike, explore the White Continent, and see penguins, leopard seals and whales.

Travelers will have the option to extend their trip with a few days on Easter Island before they head back to Santiago, Chile, for the end of the cruise.

The adventurous cruise comes with a hefty price tag, however.

According to the website, the tour costs $24,995 for two, or $21,000 for one person, if booked before May 31. That price does not include the Easter Island extension.