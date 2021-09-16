Couple road trips in converted hearse nicknamed ‘The Grim Sleeper’

Rather than take a car or an RV, this couple decided to road trip in a converted hearse.

Shannon Orr, 24, and Iain Cameron, 31, from Warrington, U.K., drove across Scotland’s North Coast 500 in their 1998 Volvo 960 Hearse with their two dogs, Billy and Peanut, according to SWNS.

The hearse got the couple so much attention on their trip that they nicknamed it "The Grim Sleeper" and even started an Instagram account for it, the news agency reported.

Orr told SWNS she and Cameron were originally going to camp through the North Coast 500, but when they came across the advertisement for the hearse online, they changed their mind.

"We saw it on Facebook and had to get it, because it was something neither of us had seen before," Orr told SWNS.

According to SWNS, the couple paid $4,826 (£3,500) for the already-converted hearse.

"We didn't do any of the conversion," Orr said. "We bought it already converted, so we can't claim anything for that sadly."

"All we have added up to now is the Halloween figures on the dash, the ducks on the wing mirrors and the skeletons on the front and back," Orr added.

She told SWNS that even though it’s a hearse, it drives just like a normal car – though it does stick out of parking spaces.

"I think with it being a hearse, it puts people off due to its previous passengers," Orr said. "But it just works so well as a camper if you can get past that part."

Orr and Cameron plan to use their hearse for "all our future road trips," Orr said. Though, she added they’re still planning their next destination.

"I'm sure it'll attract a lot of attention where ever we go," Orr said.