Marriott hotels amplify cleaning protocols amid coronavirus pandemic

Marriott International Inc., one of the largest hotel chains in the world, is amplifying its cleaning protocols and procedures amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

In light of the coronavirus health crisis, the hospitality company recently announced the creation of the Marriott Global Cleanliness Council and an enhanced cleaning regimen for its 7,300 properties in its portfolio of brands around the world.

“We are living in a new age, with COVID-19 front and center for our guests and our associates,” Arne Sorenson, president and CEO of Marriott International, said in a statement Tuesday. “We are grateful for the trust our guests have shown us through the years. We want our guests to understand what we are doing today and planning for in the near future in the areas of cleanliness, hygiene and social distancing so that when they walk through the doors of one of our hotels, they know our commitment to their health and safety is our priority.”

“It’s equally important to us that our associates know the changes we are making to help safeguard their health as they serve our guests.”

In partnership with both in-house and external experts specializing in housekeeping, engineering, food safety, occupational health and employee wellbeing, the Marriott Global Cleanliness Council will work to develop "the next level of global hospitality cleanliness standards, norms and behaviors" across its properties.

The hotel company is also embracing an enhanced cleaning regimen to minimize risk and protect guests and employees through and beyond the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the months ahead, one part of this plan is rolling out enhanced cleaning technology like electrostatic sprayers with hospital-grade disinfectants to sanitize surfaces. The sprayers will be used to clean down surfaces in guest rooms, lobbies, gyms and other public spaces.

“Electrostatic spraying technology uses the highest classification of disinfectants recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) to treat known pathogens,” Marriott said.

As for updates to general cleaning protocols, high-touch surface areas in Marriott's hotels are currently being cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectants and more frequently than before. Disinfectant wipes are also being placed in guest rooms for personal use.

To reduce person-to-person contact, the hotel company has added social distancing signage to its lobbies and re-arranging or removing furniture to create more space. Partitions have been added to the front desks, while the company is working with supply chain associates to produce more masks and gloves for its employees. Hand sanitization stations have also been installed throughout the hotels.

Using their mobile phones, guests can now also check-in, access their rooms, make requests and order room service, delivered to their door without contact.

Amid the pandemic, Marriot has also amplified its food safety standards by enhancing guidelines and adding training videos on hygiene and disinfecting for its associates. Operational policies for in-room dining and new approaches to buffet eating are also being modified.

The hotel company’s thousands of properties are managed under 30 brands spanning 134 countries and territories worldwide.

Two weeks ago, Marriott announced a new "Rooms for Responders" initiative to provide $10 million worth of hotel accommodations for health care professionals fighting COVID-19 on the front lines in the U.S. In conjunction with the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Emergency Nurses Association, Marriott is offering free rooms for medical personnel working in some cities hardest-hit by the novel coronavirus, including New York City, New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C. and Newark, N.J.

