American Airlines pilot tests positive for coronavirus, carrier says

A pilot employed by American Airlines has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the airline revealed Thursday. The anonymous aviator is based in Dallas/Fort Worth, the airline’s hub.

In a statement shared with Fox News, a spokesperson for the carrier emphasized that the risk of transmission to passengers remained low at this time.

CORONAVIRUS TRAVEL BAN: AMERICAN, UNITED AND DELTA AIRLINES CAP FLIGHT FARES FROM EUROPE TO U.S.

“American's Chief Medical Officer and leaders from our pilots' office have been in touch with our [Dallas/Fort Worth]-based pilot who tested positive for COVID-19,” the spokesperson shared. “We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and are coordinating with them on all required health and safety measures.”

The airline did not disclose exactly when the employee tested positive or how recently they had flown.

On a national level, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak continues to impact those employed in the aviation industry.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Three Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport in California have also tested positive for COVID-19, the agency announced on Tuesday. The officers were reportedly receiving medical care, and all TSA employees who they were in contact with the officers through the last two weeks are quarantined at home, the TSA said.

Amid the ongoing outbreak, the TSA is also doubling down with new measures to keep employees safe.

Earlier this week, an agency spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that TSA employees who closely interact with the traveling public are welcome to wear surgical masks to help fight the virus and its spread. Security screeners are also urged to frequently wash hands and practice respiratory hygiene.

As of Friday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected at least 132,567 people across 118 countries and territories, claiming the lives of 4,947.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

In the U.S., at least 47 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 1,701 illnesses and more than 40 deaths.

Fox News’ Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.