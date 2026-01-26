Greenland offers tourists ice fjords and hot springs, plus flights from US airports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring Greenland for national defense and security reasons, the country also offers an arctic escape for tourists young and old.

While about 80% of the land is covered in ice, Greenland is a hot spot for ice fjords, hot springs, outdoor activities, wildlife and museums. It's a "land of stark beauty and contrasts … [and] can feel like a world apart," according to Frommers.

The capital of Greenland, Nuuk, is the biggest city in the country, with less than 20,000 people. It boasts restaurants, fashion boutiques, unique architecture and several museums, according to Visit Greenland.

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, as well as airports in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Houston, Seattle and San Francisco, all offer flights to Nuuk.

United Airlines launched the first-ever direct, seasonal flights from Newark to Nuuk last summer.

Nuuk features the Greenland National Museum & Archives, the Nuuk Art Museum and the Katuaq Cultural Center.

Outside Nuuk in West Greenland is Ilulissat, home of the Ilulissat Icefjord, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The area is home to Sermeq Kujalleq, which is one of the fastest and most active glaciers in the world, according to UNESCO.

Visitors can see massive icebergs while taking boat trips and going on nearby hikes.

Disko Bay, with its iceberg-filled waters, is popular for whale watching in summer.

South Greenland has greener landscapes and is home to Kujataa.

A UNESCO cultural landscape, Kujataa is known for Norse and Inuit farming, hunting and fishing.

The Norse were Scandinavian Viking-era settlers who, led by Erik the Red from Iceland, established medieval farming colonies in southwestern Greenland around 985–986 CE, according to the Mariners' Museum and Park and other sources.

"Sheep farming, in particular, is central to the region’s cultural landscape," writes UNESCO.

"Mild summers and long daylight hours foster high-quality grazing, producing wool and meat essential for local livelihoods."

Southern Greenland is also popular for its 38-degree hot springs with crystal-clear waters — discovered over 1,000 years ago, according to Visit Greenland.

One of the most popular springs is the Uunartoq Hot Springs, which is surrounded by mountain peaks and drifting icebergs.

In 2023, tourism to Greenland — including both arrivals by air and cruise passengers — reached an estimated 116,000 visitors, according to several sources.

Greenland’s total visitors in 2024–2025 were projected to be in the 120,000–140,000 range annually.

Fox News Digital reached out to Visit Greenland and the Greenland Representation in Washington, D.C., for comment.