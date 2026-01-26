Expand / Collapse search
Greenland offers tourists ice fjords and hot springs, plus flights from US airports

'Land of stark beauty and contrasts' features stunning icebergs and remarkable wildlife

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Why Greenland matters to the US Video

The 'Ruthless Podcast' co-hosts discuss President Donald Trump's efforts to strike a deal on Greenland, Bill Maher, Dana Carvey and David Spade's conversation on the Democratic Party and more on 'One Nation.'

With President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring Greenland for national defense and security reasons, the country also offers an arctic escape for tourists young and old.

While about 80% of the land is covered in ice, Greenland is a hot spot for ice fjords, hot springs, outdoor activities, wildlife and museums. It's a "land of stark beauty and contrasts … [and] can feel like a world apart," according to Frommers. 

The capital of Greenland, Nuuk, is the biggest city in the country, with less than 20,000 people. It boasts restaurants, fashion boutiques, unique architecture and several museums, according to Visit Greenland.

SECURITY ALERT ISSUED FOR TROPICAL DESTINATION AFTER MAJOR GANGS ATTACK POLICE

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, as well as airports in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Houston, Seattle and San Francisco, all offer flights to Nuuk.

United Airlines launched the first-ever direct, seasonal flights from Newark to Nuuk last summer.

Colorful coastal houses on a rocky shoreline with mountains and calm ocean water in a Greenland village at sunset.

The capital of Greenland, Nuuk, pictured above, is the biggest city in the country.  (iStock)

Nuuk features the Greenland National Museum & Archives, the Nuuk Art Museum and the Katuaq Cultural Center.

Outside Nuuk in West Greenland is Ilulissat, home of the Ilulissat Icefjord, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. 

Snow-covered mountains rise above an icy Arctic fjord with small colorful houses along the frozen shoreline in Greenland.

Visitors can see massive icebergs while taking boat trips and going on hikes across the country. (iStock)

The area is home to Sermeq Kujalleq, which is one of the fastest and most active glaciers in the world, according to UNESCO.

Visitors can see massive icebergs while taking boat trips and going on nearby hikes.

Disko Bay, with its iceberg-filled waters, is popular for whale watching in summer.

Nuuk, Greenland

Nuuk, pictured above, is home to the Greenland National Museum & Archives, as well as the Nuuk Art Museum and the Katuaq Cultural Center. (Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

South Greenland has greener landscapes and is home to Kujataa.

A UNESCO cultural landscape, Kujataa is known for Norse and Inuit farming, hunting and fishing.

The Norse were Scandinavian Viking-era settlers who, led by Erik the Red from Iceland, established medieval farming colonies in southwestern Greenland around 985–986 CE, according to the Mariners' Museum and Park and other sources. 

Two people sit on a grassy overlook facing a calm Arctic fjord filled with icebergs under a clear blue sky.

The Norse were Scandinavian Viking-era settlers who founded medieval farming colonies in southwestern Greenland. (iStock)

"Sheep farming, in particular, is central to the region’s cultural landscape," writes UNESCO. 

"Mild summers and long daylight hours foster high-quality grazing, producing wool and meat essential for local livelihoods."

Southern Greenland is also popular for its 38-degree hot springs with crystal-clear waters — discovered over 1,000 years ago, according to Visit Greenland.

Three ski mountaineers climb a snow-covered ridge overlooking an icy Arctic coastline and frozen sea below.

Greenland, the world's largest island, offers intrepid tourists an arctic escape with ice fjords, hot springs, wildlife and more. (iStock)

One of the most popular springs is the Uunartoq Hot Springs, which is surrounded by mountain peaks and drifting icebergs.

In 2023, tourism to Greenland — including both arrivals by air and cruise passengers — reached an estimated 116,000 visitors, according to several sources. 

Outdoor image of Qaqortog, Greenland

Qaqortoq, a town in southern Greenland, is shown above. It has about 3,000 people and dates back to the 1700s.  (Danuta Hamlin/Fox News)

Greenland’s total visitors in 2024–2025 were projected to be in the 120,000–140,000 range annually.

Fox News Digital reached out to Visit Greenland and the Greenland Representation in Washington, D.C., for comment.

Greenland is ‘unsecure’ because Denmark ‘cannot afford’ to protect it, former ambassador says Video

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

