Mysterious cherub face pops up at sacred tourist site as officials launch investigation

A mysterious cherub face has popped up in the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Lucina, Italy — prompting officials to launch an investigation.

The cherub closely resembles Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a restored fresco that honors Italy’s King Umberto II depicting Angels, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The Meloni-like cherub is shown in a deferential pose toward the king.

Some people are interpreting this as a pointed allusion to Italians’ post–World War II rejection of the monarchy after its support for fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

The diocese of Rome addressed the controversy in press releases, noting that the fresco was being restored in a project.

They "had been aware since 2023 of a restoration project, without modifying or adding anything, on the fresco in question, recently made [in] 2000. Therefore, the modification of the cherub's face was an initiative of the decorator not communicated to the competent bodies," said one of the statements.

"The diocese of Rome’s commitment to the preservation of its artistic and spiritual heritage, it is firmly reiterated that images of sacred art and Christian tradition cannot be misused or exploited, as they are intended exclusively to support liturgical life and personal and communal prayer," the releases also conveyed.

Local craftsman and restoration volunteer Bruno Valentinetti told the local press he sees no resemblance between the painting and Meloni.

Meloni poked fun at the painting, sharing a photo on Facebook with the caption, "No, I definitely don’t look like an angel" — along with a laughing emoji.

Rev. Daniele Micheletti told AP that many artists have depicted real people in their paintings.

"The priest is not responsible for the decorations in the sense that the owner is someone else," Micheletti said. "So, what do they want from me? I did not do the painting."

The basilica is one of the oldest churches in Rome, consecrated in the 5th century by Pope Sixtus III — and is located near the Spanish Steps.

The structure was destroyed during World War II and numerous frescoes were lost in raids, according to Jubilee 2025.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.