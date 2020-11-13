Colorado polls public to choose next state park

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled “explosive” state park attendance in Colorado as people have looked for safe ways to get out of the house, and now Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is looking to expand.

Exactly where remains to be seen, but the state agency is open to suggestions.

CPW is looking for properties and partnerships for future state parks, and it is asking members of the public to nominate places they think could work. Officials set up a convenient online form so anyone with an idea for a new Boulder State park can submit it.

Colorado’s state parks were seeing increased interest even before the pandemic. Dan Prenzlow, director of CPW, said in a written statement that the parks and other public land in the state are continuing “to see record visitation.”

“This year during the pandemic, we’ve seen even more explosive growth in park attendance, which proves the importance of providing these outdoor spaces to Coloradans and our visitors,” Prenzlow said.

State parks can do more than just provide opportunities for recreation, according to CPW. They can give local economies a boost, improve public health and add to quality of life.

In order to become a state park, the space will need to meet five criteria. It will need to provide “outstanding nature-based recreation,” protect natural resources, meet the state’s needs in terms of the amenities and experiences it can support, provide value to nearby communities and improve the local quality of life and be financially sustainable.

“Knowing how important these spaces are to Colorado residents, we invite them to share with us the lands and outdoor spaces they would like to see be a part of the state park system,” Prenzlow explained. “We’re opening up the opportunity to lend your voice in finding unique places that just may become one of our next state parks.

Colorado has more than 40 state parks and 350 wildlife areas covering about 900,000 acres. CPW just added its newest state park last year with a land purchase for Fishers Peak State Park, though the majority of the 19,200-acre space has not yet opened to visitors.