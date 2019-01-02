Cleveland airport to investigate drinking fountains after 6 Frontier passengers get sick on flight

The water fountains at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will reportedly be tested after six travelers fell ill on an outgoing flight to Tampa.

Michele Dynia, a communications manager at Cleveland Hopkins, said the airport is taking “precautionary measures” in the wake of the incident, Fox 8 Cleveland reports. A source for the outlet also claimed that water tests would be conducted on Wednesday morning, as it is possible the six passengers all drank from the same fountain prior to their flight.

The fountains at the Frontier concourse were also shut down during the investigation, Dynia confirmed.

The travelers all came down with the illness onboard Frontier flight 1397 on Tuesday afternoon. Health officials boarded the plane upon landing in Tampa to remove those who fell sick. Emergency services were on hand at the Tampa airport

A fellow passenger who spoke to Fox 8 claims they were complaining of nausea, and at least one vomited.

As seen in footage shared by WFLA, the rest of the passengers were held on the aircraft after landing in Tampa.

“The sick air passengers have been taken off; they are being interviewed,” a crew member can be heard telling travelers still stuck on the aircraft. “You’re going to be informed as to what to do if you become sick over the next couple of hours. After you’re briefed on that, they are going to release you. It shouldn’t be much longer.”

In a statement, Frontier said the cause of the illness “remains under investigation.” A representative for Frontier Airlines was not immediately available to provide an updated statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.