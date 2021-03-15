Chinese aviation authority punishes Donghai Airlines after crew members allegedly brawl during flight

You’ve heard of passengers behaving badly, but how about cabin crew?

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) is preventing Donghai Airlines from expanding its routes, flights and capacity after a pilot and flight attendant allegedly brawled during a recent flight.

Wu Shijie, deputy director of the Office of Aviation Safety at CAAC, recently announced the restrictions for the Chinese airline following the Feb. 20 incident, Reuters reported on Monday. The official did not disclose how long the punishment would be in effect.

Though the Shenzhen-based Donghai Airlines previously confirmed that the pilot and flight attendant had been suspended following their "argument," the carrier has since stated that the two have been banned from working for the airline ever again, Reuters reported. The pilot will also have his license revoked, Shijie said.

Last month, the two men duked it out during a flight from Nantong to Xi'an, following a reported dispute about a passenger’s use of the plane’s first-class bathroom. According to passenger accounts shared to social media, the pilot attacked the flight attendant, leaving him with a broken arm. The pilot allegedly lost a tooth during the spat, too.

A spokesperson for Donghai Airlines was not immediately available to offer further comment to Fox News.

Fox News’ Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.