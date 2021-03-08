Chinese airline suspends pilot, flight attendant for allegedly brawling over bathroom rules

China’s Donghai Airlines has suspended a pilot and a flight attendant for their roles in a recent bathroom brawl.

The two men reportedly got into their physical flap during a Feb. 20 flight from Nantong, in the Jiangsu province, to Xi'an, in the Shaanxi province, after the pilot exited the cockpit to use the plane’s first-class bathroom, the South China Morning Post reports. Witnesses say the pilot noticed a passenger approaching just as he was entering the lavatory, but the pilot instructed the passenger to wait in their seat (rather than outside the door) until it was the passenger’s turn.

However, upon exiting the restroom, the pilot saw the impatient passenger standing outside the door — and the pilot immediately blamed the first-class flight attendant for "not doing his job" by letting the passenger wait in the aisle, according to the South China Morning Post.

Passengers who recounted the incident on social media say the pilot then attacked the flight attendant, leaving him with a broken arm. The pilot allegedly lost a tooth during the fight, too.

Shenzhen-based Donghai Airlines later confirmed that both the pilot and flight attendant had been suspended following their "argument."

"The company attached high importance to the argument among the crew members during flight and conducted a strict internal verification," the airline wrote in a statement shared with the outlet. "Those staff members involved have been suspended their job to ensure flight safety."

A representative for Donghai Airlines did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News.