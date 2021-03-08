Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Chinese airline suspends pilot, flight attendant for allegedly brawling over bathroom rules

The Donghai Airlines crew members were physically injured during the fight, witnesses say

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
China’s Donghai Airlines has suspended a pilot and a flight attendant for their roles in a recent bathroom brawl.

The two men reportedly got into their physical flap during a Feb. 20 flight from Nantong, in the Jiangsu province, to Xi'an, in the Shaanxi province, after the pilot exited the cockpit to use the plane’s first-class bathroom, the South China Morning Post reports. Witnesses say the pilot noticed a passenger approaching just as he was entering the lavatory, but the pilot instructed the passenger to wait in their seat (rather than outside the door) until it was the passenger’s turn.

Shenzhen, Сhina - May 01, 2013: Donghai Airlines and Uni-Top Airlines's planes are in Shenzhen International Airport. Donghai Airlines founded in 2002. Uni-Top airlines founded in 2009. Photo taken from Shenzhen City of South China. Photo taken with Apple iPhone.

However, upon exiting the restroom, the pilot saw the impatient passenger standing outside the door — and the pilot immediately blamed the first-class flight attendant for "not doing his job" by letting the passenger wait in the aisle, according to the South China Morning Post.

Passengers who recounted the incident on social media say the pilot then attacked the flight attendant, leaving him with a broken arm. The pilot allegedly lost a tooth during the fight, too.

Shenzhen-based Donghai Airlines later confirmed that both the pilot and flight attendant had been suspended following their "argument."

"The company attached high importance to the argument among the crew members during flight and conducted a strict internal verification," the airline wrote in a statement shared with the outlet. "Those staff members involved have been suspended their job to ensure flight safety." 

A representative for Donghai Airlines did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News.