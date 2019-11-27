Chefs reveal story behind viral Thanksgiving subway video

The chefs behind the now-viral video of a group of New Yorkers serving a full Thanksgiving meal on the subway have now opened up about the inspiration behind the mobile feast.

“We planned this for three months,” Jodell Lewis, who conceived the idea, told PIX11. "I said 'Let’s take it to the train, let’s do Friendsgiving on the train.'"

Lewis and his friends packed a busy New York City subway car with tables, decorations and tons of food to serve to commuters for a whole hour Sunday evening.

“They were saying 'Thank you' and 'The mac and cheese is on point,'” Lewis added.

Brandi "Chef B" Baxter, who owns a local catering business, donated and cooked all the food.

Though the idea to serve Thanksgiving dinner on public transportation has proved to be the perfect ingredient for a viral moment, Lewis, Baxter and their friends said its true purpose was to give back to the community.

The group said they now want to make their subway feast an annual Thanksgiving tradition. They’ll also be hosting a free comedy show for New Yorkers Friday at the Manhattan Neighborhood Network.