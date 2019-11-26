'Weird' Thanksgiving side dishes go viral in horrifying Twitter thread

A Twitter thread exposing “weird” family recipes for Thanksgiving has gone viral, and some are so bizarre they may just leave you feeling thankful they don't end up on your dinner table this year.

The eccentric list of recipes stemmed from a thread started by writer Maya Kosoff, who challenged the Twitterverse to share the most “weird inexplicable retro family recipes that end up on your Thanksgiving table.”

The responses ranged from astonishing to outright horrifying.

First up, Kosoff’s family recipe for a “wild creation” called seafoam salad, which is comprised of lime Jello, canned pears and cream cheese.

“I thought this was a normal thing every family made and served for thanksgiving next to the turkey and the stuffing until I was 18,” she tweeted on Saturday.

Determined to outdo Kosoff’s wild Thanksgiving dish, the peculiar recipes began pouring in.

“My grandmother, who had zero cooking skills, used to make this every holiday,” wrote one Twitter user who shared the recipe for a culinary creation called “magic tomato soup cake.”

“While I miss her presence at the table, I’m definitely happy we don’t have to pretend to enjoy this abomination anymore," the user said.

Another person shared an image of a “bologna cake” his boyfriend made for his family’s Thanksgiving dinner last year.

“It's a bologna cake with ranch cream cheese icing. It was pretty good,” he tweeted.

Another user shared a Thanksgiving dish called “Dragon Barf,” which sounds as weird as it looks.

“My family does 'Dragon Barf' also called Watergate salad, which is pistachio pudding, cool whip, cherries, marshmallows, coconut and pineapple,” she tweeted.

If you’ve never heard of cheese and carrots, you’re probably not alone. Yet that’s exactly what one person shared from their family’s Thanksgiving table.

“Cheese carrots are a Thanksgiving staple at my in-laws,” they wrote. “It doesn’t even look as nice as this picture. Literally just a block of Velveeta cheese and carrots baked together.”

It’s safe to say that with Thanksgiving recipes like these, there won’t be an empty plate in sight.