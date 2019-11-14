Carnival Cruise Lines hired unlicensed doctor, suit alleges

A widow is claiming that Carnival Cruise Line had an unlicensed doctor working on one of their ships.

She also claims that her husband’s death was the result of the doctor’s treatment and alleged misdiagnosis. Carnival Cruise, however, claims that the ship’s doctor was qualified to hold the position.

Mary Ann Murphy was traveling with her husband, Daniel, in May 2018 on a four-day, three-night cruise when he began to feel ill, MSN reports. The 55-year-old man went to the ship’s physician, Dr. Chenna Kesava Reddy Yenuga Mandi, complaining about chest pain, discomfort, profuse sweating, chills, stomach ache, diarrhea, lethargy and weakness, according to the suit.

After examining the man, Mandi reportedly sent Murphy to rest and recover in his stateroom for 24 hours.

Murphy was later given permission to go ashore in Cozumel, an island in Mexico, despite not being reexamined. Murphy reportedly suffered from a cardiac event and passed away.

AIRBNB GUESTS SUE HOMEOWNER AFTER DISCOVERING 3 HIDDEN CAMERAS IN UNIT, LAWSUIT CLAIMS

Mary Ann Murphy has filed a lawsuit against Carnival, claiming that Mandi is not a licensed medical doctor or a board-certified physician.

According to Carnival Cruise Line’s Medical Backgrounder document, “Doctors are required to have a current and valid license from the U.S., one of its territories or Canada, or have full registration with the medical council in their native country which we identify as having medical training and standards that meet the guidelines of the American College of Emergency Physicians.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Carnival has defended Mandi’s experience, saying that he worked in a hospital with an emergency department and daily turnover rate of 300 patients for three years, MSN reports. Previous to being hired at Carnival, Mandi reportedly worked at a full-fledged facility with advanced emergency care.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A federal judge recently denied Carnival’s motion to dismiss charges that Mandi’s background had not been properly checked.