Canada now requiring people to cover their faces on all flights

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Canada has announced that all air travelers must wear face masks covering their noses and mouths on all flights into and out of the country, as well as at airport screening checkpoints through the nation, amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The new rule was announced by the Minister of Transport last week and took effect on Monday at noon EDT.

PILOT DRAWS HEART OVER ICELAND HOSPITALS TO THANK HEALTH CARE WORKERS DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

When flying, air passengers are now asked to cover their mouth and nose with a non-medical mask or face covering. At airports, travelers will be asked to cover their mouth and nose when passing through security screening checkpoints, as the screeners “cannot always keep two meters [6.5 feet] of separation between themselves and the traveler,” according to a government release.

The face coverings will also be required at points where travelers "cannot physically distance from others, or as directed by the airline employees,” as well as when directed by a public health official or public health order to do so.

Furthermore, travelers on all flights arriving in or departing from Canadian airports will be required to show they have a non-medical mask or face covering on their person while boarding, or they will not be permitted to continue on their trip, the release said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to CBC, the only passengers exempt from the directive are some people with disabilities and children under the age of 2.

“Canadians should continue to follow public health advice and stay at home if possible. However, if you need to travel, wearing a face covering is an additional measure you can take to protect others around you, especially in situations where physical distancing guidelines cannot be maintained,” Marc Garneau, Canadian Minister of Transport, said of the news.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Transport Canada, the nation's transportation department, further acknowledged that while non-medical masks and face coverings are helping enforce good respiratory hygiene habits in public, social distancing and frequent hand washing are still currently regarded as the most effective methods to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the worldwide fight against the viral disease.