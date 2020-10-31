Canada extends cruise ship ban through February 2021

Even though cruises in the U.S. could be on their way back, they won’t be heading to Canada.

On Thursday, Canadian Minister of Transport Marc Garneau announced that cruise ships with more than 100 passengers staying overnight won’t be allowed to sail in the country's waters until March 1, 2021.

Canada first banned cruise ships on March 19 because of the coronavirus pandemic. On May 31, the country extended the ban until Oct. 31.

By the time cruise ships are allowed back in Canadian waters, it will have been almost a year since they were banned.

According to Garneau’s announcement, Canada is also extending its ban on passenger vessels with more than 12 passengers and “adventure-seeking pleasure craft” in Arctic coastal waters.

Essential vessels including ferries and water taxis are allowed to continue operations, but they must follow government protocols and guidelines, the announcement said.

“As Canadians are doing their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Government of Canada is working hard to ensure Canada’s transportation system remains safe,” Garneau said in a statement.

“The extension of these temporary measures for cruise ships and other passenger vessels in Canada reflects our ongoing work with all levels of government, transportation industry stakeholders, and Indigenous peoples to help ensure appropriate measures are in place,” Garneau added.

Though the extension of the order does not apply to cruise ships with fewer than 100 passengers, those ships still have to follow provincial, territorial, local and regional policies in order to operate, the announcement said.

Meanwhile, cruise ships in the U.S. can begin the process of getting back up and running soon.

On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a framework for how cruise ships will be allowed to return to U.S. waters after the no-sail ban expires on Saturday.

However, it is expected to be some time before passengers will be allowed onboard again.

