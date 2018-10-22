British Airways passenger disgusted after allegedly sitting in urine in Business Class seat

A British Airways passenger has told of the disgusting moment he sat down in his Business Class seat, only to find it soaked with urine.

Andy Vicary, 52, was excited to settle down beside his wife with a glass of champagne in hand for his ten-hour flight to Kingston, Jamaica. But his experience quickly turned sour when he felt that his seat was damp and realized it was saturated with urine which had ruined his £150 (about $194) Armani trousers.

Vicary, from Gloucester in England, was forced to move seats away from his wife for the long-haul flight.

He is now planning on taking British Airways to a small claims court, saying the incident wrecked his £5,000 (about $6,483) dream holiday.

Vicary said the incident was "disgusting" and "disappointing."

"We were on board the plane and made our way to our seats and so I sat down with a glass of Champagne and thought this is brilliant. Then I noticed that the pillow that I was sat on was a little damp and I stood up and then so were my trousers," he said.

"I turned the pillow over and you could see that the pillow and the entire seat was saturated in urine. The cabin crew tried to take the seat cover off and it was disgusting as it had soaked right through. I had to move seats and I was not able to sit with my wife for the flight which was really disappointing as well.

"The cabin crew put my trousers in a plastic bag, but I was not able to wash them on holiday as there are no clothes washing facilities, so when I got back I just had to throw them in the bin.

"We traveled to the resort in Kingston and quite a few of the people that were on the flight with us were also staying at the resort. The whole holiday I had people coming up to me to ask me questions about what had happened."

Vicary was given 40,000 air miles by British Airways as an apology.

"The lady at British Airways who dealt with the complaint was very nice and everything but I really do not think that they were right to offer me air miles. For me, it just didn't seem enough to compensate what had happened. But as CEDR [Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution] were then dealing with the complaint from then on, they eventually deemed British Airways had offered a sufficient amount of compensation," Vicary said.

The company has stated as much as Vicary found the situation distressing and uncomfortable, they deemed the offer to be fair from British Airways.

A British Airways spokesperson said: "We apologized to Mr. Vicary, moved him to another seat and offered him and his wife enough Avios for an upgrade to business class the next time they fly with us. The independent dispute adjudicator CEDR found that we acted fairly and reasonably in this case and dismissed the claim against us."

But Vicary is still looking to get the compensation that he feels he deserves. "The decision was just wrong. I walked past the courts the other day and I am going to take this to the small claims court to see if anything else can be done," he said.