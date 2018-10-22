Vodka expert and Grey Goose creator says spirit doesn't belong in freezer

For years we've been told to store our vodka in the freezer, but now one expert claims that's the last thing you should be doing.

Grey Goose creator Francois Thibault knows a thing or two about the alcoholic tipple, and he says sticking it in the freezer is the number one mistake people make.

If you're a fan of an ice-cold drink, storing it there can be a tempting idea: Vodka freezes at -27C, which means there's no chance of that happening in your household freezer.

WHAT THE HECK IS A 'PORNSTAR MARTINI'?

But Thibault told Business Insider chilling it to a freezer level dulls the flavor — so it's time to put that plan on ice.

"The best temperature for Grey Goose is 0-4 degrees Celsius, which is the temperature of a slight dilution with ice in a mixing glass," Thibault said.

Belvedere's head mixologist Claire Smith has echoed this advice in an interview with Complex. "The flavor and the personality of the raw material become more subdued" as you chill it, according to Smith.

She did add that the texture becomes thicker, but Thibault says it's no trade-off.

Having said this, vodka can be too "aggressive" as room temperature, so Thibault recommends adding a couple of ice cubes before you take a sip.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

There is one exception to the rule: If you've got cheap vodka, which burns the throat, chilling will dull this effect — so pop it in the freezer before taking a shot.

This article originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.