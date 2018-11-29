Bride suing Sandals Resorts for $30 million, claims butler molested her

This Jeeves turned out to be a real skeeve.

A New Jersey bride and her husband are suing Sandals Resorts for $30 million, saying they booked their dream wedding at one of its properties in the Bahamas — only to have her molested by the “butler’’ assigned to them.

“This was a guy who came in and was assigned to them as a butler to make it a memorable wedding — and indeed he did, but it is a ghastly memory for them,’’ the couple’s lawyer, John Nicholas Iannuzzi, told The Post.

The bride, Ashley Reid, 32, of Red Bank, says she was fast asleep in the bedroom of the couple’s suite around 2 a.m. April 15, 2016, following a welcome party for 70 guests on the eve of their wedding.

Her soon-to-be husband, Jeffrey Pascarella, 32, was in the bathroom.

That’s when the couple’s Sandals-assigned personal valet, Moral Adderley, snuck into the room, according to the Manhattan Supreme Court suit.

“Something was prompting me to wake up, something was wrong,” Reid told The Post. “As I started to wake myself up, I realized his hands were down my pants and I jumped out of bed.

“I screamed. He got up, he ran out of the room. I was just kind of disheveled and disoriented. I couldn’t make sense of what just happened. I was in shock.’’

Pascarella rushed out of the bathroom, made sure Reid was OK and then took off after Adderley.

The butler — provided by Sandals as part of an extravagant wedding package that also included a pre-ceremony manicure and signature cocktails — was arrested after the couple gave statements to resort security and the police.

Resort officials assured Reid that Adderley had been terminated that evening and his work phone with contacts of clients taken away.

So she was horrified the next morning, when the manhandling manservant called her cell phone to take her breakfast order as if the assault had never occurred, she said.

Despite the terrifying wedding eve, the couple decided to go ahead with their nuptials.

“We had almost 70 people there. We couldn’t disappoint them,” Reid said.

But she said her wedding was hardly what she’d imagined.

“It was surreal. It just didn’t feel like what you grow up imagining your whole life what your wedding would be like,” she said.

A week later, Adderley pleaded guilty to indecent assault — but only after the couple insisted on involving the police over the resort’s objections, Pascarella claimed.

“Throughout the process, the [resort staff] were just very dismissive,” Pascarella said. “They didn’t want us to call the police. I think they were just doing everything they could not to escalate this and just move on.”

The resort only offered a refund for the cost of the $15,000 event — and would have required the pair to sign a nondisclosure agreement if they accepted it, the couple said. The pair declined.

Reid underwent two years of therapy to try to cope with nightmare, they said.

“I was diagnosed with PTSD,’’ she said.

“It’s been true personal and emotional torture,” Reid said. “I have been going to a therapist since the events happened. I’m just trying to get back to a level of normalcy.”

Her husband gave her “a lot of credit for speaking up.”

“There was obviously some reluctancy between both of us to want to take anything public but we felt it was the right thing to do,” Pascarella said.

Their lawyer said the “pittance” the resort offered in the form of a refund didn’t come close to compensating the couple. “This is something that will stay with these folks for the rest of their lives. This was their wedding and it wasn’t a breaking of glasses and spilling of an entrée, it was so traumatic,” Iannuzzi said.

A Sandals spokeswoman said in a statement, “There is nothing more important than the safety and security of our guests, and we take allegations of criminal assault at our resorts seriously.

“We have worked tirelessly over decades to create a safe and enjoyable environment at our resorts, and our efforts include collaborating with various government and law enforcement resources to ensure we are among the safest resorts operating in the Caribbean.”

This story was originally published in the New York Post.