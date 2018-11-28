Tinder user calls out 'creepy' man who harassed her for a date after she rejected him

When it comes to finding love online, some singles can’t seem to take “no” for an answer.

Julia, from Ontario, Canada, recently shared her nightmare dating app story. She claimed that a man started sending her abusive messages on Instagram after she ignored him on Tinder.

“[I] rejected a man today, who found me off tinder but we did not match. [This] is how the conversation ended after [I] said 6 times [I] was not interested,” she wrote on Twitter and attached screenshots featuring their conversations.

In one of them, the spurned bro wrote, “You have no reason to say no. You are ON A DATING SITE … But instead of a real man, you’re going to choose some f–k boy child.”

WOMEN SLEEP BETTER NEXT TO DOGS VERSUS PEOPLE OR CATS, STUDY FINDS

While Julia asked for him to leave her alone and called him “creepy,” he didn’t let up.

“Girls like you are why guys are such a------s. So if a guy has ever been mean[,] hurtful or an a-----e to you, just remember this conversation,” he said.

While she ultimately blocked his abusive messages, Julia’s tweet quickly drew outrage on social media.

“It’s scary how peoples true colors come out through anger and rejection,” tweeted one user.

Julia said that filtering disrespectful texts from men is a common experience for a lot of women who are online dating.

“Everyone has just become desensitized to it,” she tweeted. “[I] always make jokes about ‘nice guys’ but then [I] got these messages and it hit me that men are actually like this towards women everyday for … literally just existing.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

And now more females are calling out obnoxious dudes on Tinder. In September, The Post reported on ByeFelipe, an Instagram account started in 2014 that’s dedicated to exposing bad dating interactions.

“This is a problem in our society in general, this thing of men becoming aggressive and hostile when they’re told ‘no,’” Alexandra TwetenTweten, writer and owner of ByeFelipe, told Vice.