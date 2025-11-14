Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Birthplace of Jesus to resume Christmas celebrations after war forced a two-year pause

Festivities resume after end of war in Gaza, with tree lighting planned for Manger Square

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Christmas cheer will be returning to the historic city of Bethlehem in the West Bank after a two-year pause due to the war in Gaza. 

Bethlehem Mayor Maher Canawati announced that festivities will return starting Dec. 6, with a Christmas tree lighting in famous Manger Square.

"From the heart of Bethlehem, the birthplace of Christ, the city of peace — once again, we ignite the flame of hope and raise our prayers for peace," said the mayor in a video posted to Instagram.

HISTORIC ITALIAN VILLAGE CREDITED FOR FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND CHRISTMAS NATIVITY SCENE DRAWS CROWDS FOR 800 YEARS

"Let us celebrate together the message of Christmas," he added. "Glory to God in the highest — on earth, peace, goodwill to all. Bethlehem keeps the light alive."

Located in the center of Bethlehem, Manger Square is named for the manger in which Jesus was laid after his birth.

A muslim woman takes a selfie picture in front of a Christian manger on December 16, 2015 in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on the Manger Square near the Church of the Nativity,

The city of Bethlehem has announced that Christmas celebrations will return starting Dec. 6, after a two-year pause due to the war in Gaza.

Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, told Fox News Digital it is encouraging to see the "little town of Bethlehem" once again celebrating the birth of "the most important person in history."

He added, "While we rejoice in this temporary peace agreement, which has led to a cessation of hostilities in the area, we should recognize that such a peace is only temporary."

People attend the lighting of a Christmas tree in Manger Square, outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem at night

Thousands of pilgrims and tourists from around the world travel to Bethlehem during the holiday season. (Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Jefress continued, "The Bible teaches there will be no lasting peace in the Middle East until the Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ, returns to earth to establish his kingdom."

Thousands of pilgrims and tourists from around the world travel to Bethlehem during the holiday season.

In 2019, the mayor at the time, Anton Salman, told Time Magazine he was expecting 1.4 million visitors for Christmas festivities.

The Church of the Nativity was built over the grotto (pictured), which is traditionally identified as the birthplace of Jesus Christ.

"I have been mayor for 2.5 years," he said that year. "I have celebrated Christmas for three seasons and each season, [celebrations] are more organized and more attractive for the local community and for tourists."

The Church of the Nativity was recently renovated in 2019 and built over the grotto traditionally identified as the birthplace of Jesus Christ.

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

