Dr. Robert Jeffress

American Pastor

Dr. Robert Jeffress is senior pastor of the 13,000-member First Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas. He joined Fox News (FNC) as a contributor in 2014 and regularly discusses political, evangelical and faith-based issues across FNC and FOX Business Network (FBN). Read More

He is also an adjunct professor at Dallas Theological Seminary.

Dr. Jeffress is the author of 25 books including “When Forgiveness Doesn’t Make Sense, A Place Called Heaven”, and his newest book, “Choosing The Extraordinary Life”. He graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a D.Min., a Th.M. from Dallas Theological Seminary, and a B.S. degree from Baylor University. In May 2010, he was awarded a Doctor of Divinity degree from Dallas Baptist University. In June 2011, Dr. Jeffress received the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year award from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. 

Valentine’s Day: The ‘heart’ of Christianity is love
Faith & ValuesFebruary 14, 2019

Valentine’s Day: The ‘heart’ of Christianity is love

The heart of Christianity is love. The whole basis of the Christian faith is God’s love for us. John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” God loves us—not because of anything we have done or anything we could give Him. Instead, the Bible says God desires a relationship with you and me for one reason: “because of His great love with which He loved us” (Ephesians 2:4).