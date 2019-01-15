Bird stows away on 12-hour Singapore Airlines flight

One curious bird evidently wanted to try flying human-style, as the little creature shockingly appeared in the business class cabin of a Singapore Airlines flight — sans ticket, of course.

On Jan. 7, about 12 hours into a 14-hour trip from the city-state to London’s Heathrow Airport, a mynah bird flapped its way into a passenger-filled cabin on the flight, BBC reports.

Further making itself comfortable on a headrest, a Singapore Airlines flight attendant tries to catch the critter, to no avail.

Naturally, video footage of the funny scene has since gone viral on Facebook

Though reps for the carrier did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment, a Singapore airlines spokesperson did confirm to USA Today that the adventurous bird went on to land safely in London, and was gently captured.

"It was subsequently caught by cabin crew with the assistance of some of the passengers on board," spokesperson James Bradbury-Boyd told the outlet, further detailing that the feathery stowaway was turned over to "animal quarantine" by authorities upon deplaning.

It remains unclear at this time how the bird, native to southern Asia, ended up on the London-bound flight or where it spent the first 12 hours of the trip, USA Today reports.

