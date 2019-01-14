Passenger misses flight, dances through 4-hour wait in Atlanta airport

One traveler passing through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport broke out in all the right moves after she missed her flight and found out she had four hours to kill. The creative law student proceeded to dance around the air hub to create a montage-like video clip that has since gone massively viral on Twitter with well over 8 million views.

Katie Gould has since gone viral with her dance impromptu at the Atlanta airport as she found herself stuck waiting for a flight to Milwaukee.

“I just decided to put my phone in random places and film myself doing little dances. My mom is a flight attendant so I know my way around the airport very well,” Gould later told Travel + Leisure. "I just spent the next four hours waiting on my next flight by going to different gates and dancing!”

Setting the soundtrack to Hall & Oates' hit tune “You Make My Dreams," Gould shimmied, two-stepped, bopped – and even flossed – all around the airport. Her funny footage even featured a guest star: her cat, Bowie.

Gould's routine has won great applause on social media, sparking over 359,000 likes and 61,000 comments. Fans were particularly enchanted by her feline companion, and even Hall & Oates responded, too.

“Impressive you can dance that long!” reps for the musical duo wrote online.

In the days since, Gould says she still cannot believe that the video went as far and wide as it did.

“I was pretty frustrated that whole day with missing my flight, but doing something fun and silly really helped remind me not to take life too seriously,” she told Travel + Leisure. “I'm just glad it made so many people happy!”

