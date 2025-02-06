Best and worst US states to drive in: See where yours ranks on the list

A new study revealed which states in America are the best and worst places to drive in, and the top spot may (or may not) surprise you.

WalletHub released its 2025 report after conducting research across all 50 states. States were ranked in key dimensions: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure rank, safety rank, plus access to vehicles and maintenance rank.

Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said that owning a car can be expensive if you’re not in the right location.

TRAVELERS FLOCK TO TOP RELIGIOUS LANDMARKS DEEMED 'MOST INSTAGRAMMABLE'

"On top of having pricey gas, maintenance and insurance expenses, some states can hurt you even more financially with excessive traffic congestion, which wastes both your fuel and your productivity," Lupo said in a press release.

Lup added, "The best states to drive in are ones that are relatively rural, with smaller populations, a low cost of living, well-maintained roads and safe motorists."

19 MILLION AMERICANS TO TAKE CRUISES IN 2025, AAA PROJECTS

See where your home state ranked on the list.

Worst states to drive in the US

5. Colorado

4. New Hampshire

3. Montana

2. Washington

1. Hawaii

Hawaii was ranked as the worst state to drive in, according to the WalletHub study.

The Aloha State ranked the highest for the cost of car ownership and maintenance. For traffic and infrastructure, the state came in 41st place.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Best states to drive in the US

5. Oklahoma

4. Iowa

3. Indiana

2. Idaho

1. Kansas

Kansas took the top spot as the best state for drivers.

The release said, "Kansas has the third-best road quality in the U.S., and well-maintained motorways are essential for minimizing crashes."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Adding, "Keeping roads paved well probably isn’t too hard, though, given that Kansas is ‘flatter than a pancake.’"

The mid-west state was noted for its low prevalence of speeding and lowest average commute time by car, at just over 20 minutes, Wallethub reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That suggests that while the population may be spread out, people tend to live close to their jobs and don’t get stuck in traffic often," said the release.