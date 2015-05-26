Best hotels in America and around the world, according to TripAdvisor

Already looking to book your next vacation in 2015? Try staying at one of these top rated hotels for the perfect stay no matter where you decide to travel.

Travel site TripAdvisor just released their 13th annual Travelers’ Choice Awards for the best hotels around the world and in the U.S. Each ranking was culled from thousands of user reviews and opinions collected over the past year.

In addition to top choices in regional categories, TripAdvisor also awards several hotels high marks for a variety of specific amenities.

The world's best bed and breakfast went to Millgate Bed & Breakfast in Masham, England; Inn on Oak Creek in Sedona, Arizona was voted as the top hotel for romance; and the top luxury hotel in world was awarded to The Place Luxury Boutique Villas in Ko Tao, Thailand.

If you’re in the mood for the best of the best, book a trip to the Maldives. Gili Lankanfushi Maldives in Lankanfushi was voted as the top hotel in the world. But the best doesn’t come cheap. Be prepared to shell out over $1,700 a night at this seductive resort.

For those on a budget, there are plenty of highly rated choices. The average price for Travelers’ Choice hotels in the bargain category is just $91.

Check out these U.S. hotels and start dreaming about the perfect accommodation on your next getaway

1. The Langham Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

2015 average nightly rate on TripAdvisor: $442

Least expensive month to visit: January $347

Since its opening in September 2013, this elegantly modern hotel has impressed TripAdvisor travelers with its commitment to service, luxury, and beyond. Guests praise its 316 spacious rooms that overlook the Chicago River, Mediterranean-inspired Travelle restaurant, and 22,000 square-foot Chuan wellness facility. A TripAdvisor reviewer commented, “This hotel is simply the best; every effort is taken to make you feel appreciated and comfortable. You are treated like royalty throughout your entire stay.”

2. The French Quarter Inn, Charleston, South Carolina

2015 average nightly rate on TripAdvisor: $465

Least expensive month to visit: January $360

Located in the center of historic Charleston, this 50-room boutique hotel combines the warmth of Southern hospitality with old world elegance. Inside guests will find warm décor in shades of red and wood paneling, and feel welcomed by the host of complimentary snacks and beverages.

3. Bardessono, Yountville, California

2015 average nightly rate on TripAdvisor: $805

Least expensive month to visit: December $545

In the heart of Napa Valley, travelers will find contemporary luxury at this sustainable LEED certified hotel. Each of the 62 guestrooms can accommodate private in-room spa treatments, while the rooftop pool allows guests to unwind under the California sun. Guests won’t have to travel far for an exquisite meal since the on-site Lucy Restaurant and Bar offers fresh local fare. “Everything about the Bardessono is wonderful. It is peaceful and quiet. It is beautiful,” noted one reviewer.

4. The Grand Del Mar, San Diego, California

2015 average nightly rate on TripAdvisor: $602

Least expensive month to visit: January $507

Located within the Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, this 249-room Mediterranean estate boasts a state-of-the-art spa, outstanding restaurants and boutique shopping. Outdoors, guests can lounge by the adults-only relaxation pool, hike along the trails surrounding the magnificent property, or hit the links at the championship golf course. This luxury hotel also received a Travelers' Choice award in 2014.

5. Old Edwards Inn and Spa, Highlands, North Carolina

2015 average nightly rate on TripAdvisor: $312

Least expensive month to visit: March $228

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Old Edwards Inn and Spa offers European-style luxury in a tranquil, rustic setting. Guests will enjoy endless recreation exploring nearby hiking trails, lakes, and waterfalls, while the spa invites travelers to kick back for a relaxing massage of facial. One site reviewer added: "The rooms are beautifully appointed, complete with automatic fireplaces and extra jets in the shower. The staff was friendly and responsive; a truly relaxing place in beautiful surroundings."

6. The Oxford Hotel, Bend, Oregon

2015 average nightly rate on TripAdvisor: $370

Least expensive month to visit: January $306

In Downtown Bend, just steps from shops, art galleries and world-famous micro-breweries, this “eco-chic” boutique hotel blends luxury, ambiance and well-reviewed service. The hotel has just 59 rooms but guests can stay in the larger premier Cascade Suite that comes with a kitchen, large living area, and balcony with sweeping views of the mountains. Smaller Terrace Suites offer an exclusive King bed and a luxurious bathroom complete with a steam shower and soaking tub.

7. 21c Museum Hotel Bentonville, Bentonville, Arkansas

2015 average nightly rate on TripAdvisor: $251

Least expensive month to visit: February $224

This modern hotel with 104 rooms designed by architect Deborah Berke, is a boutique experience that also doubles as a contemporary art museum with curated displays, rotating exhibitions, dynamic installations and live art events. The inviting accommodations feature high ceilings, custom furnishings, and large windows, while maintaining a warm, residential vibe that TripAdvisor travelers rave about. “ Check-in is fast, the rooms are very comfortable. The service exceeded any reasonable expectation,” commented a site reviewer.

8. Villas of Grand Cypress, Orlando, Florida

2015 average nightly rate on TripAdvisor: $387

Least expensive month to visit: August $240

Calling all golfers. This luxurious resort with many prime amenities is located within walking distance of the renown golf course, Grand Cypress Golf Club. Travelers can visit nearby amusement parks for a day of fun in the sun, enjoy a game of tennis or a dip in the pool at the property’s facilities. A TripAdvisor reviewer commented, “Our villa was spacious, clean and very modern. It was so nice to be able to stay in a villa together rather than separate hotel rooms with no common area.”

9. Tivoli Lodge, Vail, Colorado

2015 average nightly rate on TripAdvisor: $327

Least expensive month to visit: May $147

Located between Vail Village and Golden Peak, where skiers head onto the mountain, the 66-room Tivoli Lodge is a fantastic option for travelers. Most rooms come with a fireplace and stunning views of the snow covered peaks, while amenities include a fitness center, two outdoor hot tubs, and complimentary fresh baked cookies, hot chocolate, cider and tea. “The rooms are spacious and first-class. The views are breathtaking," noted a satisfied reviewer.

10. The Inn at Lost Creek, Telluride, Colorado

2015 average nightly rate on TripAdvisor: $295

Least expensive month to visit: May $203

Peacefully surrounded by the San Juan Mountains, this luxury hotel offers 29 charming suites and three studios in the heart of Mountain Village. After a day on the slopes, guests can warm up by a roaring fireplace, or venture out and explore the nearby shops and restaurants in town. The hotel gets high marks for the spectacular room views, private rooftop Jacuzzi and delicious breakfast.