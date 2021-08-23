This hotel will deliver puppies and prosecco straight to your room

You can play with puppies, pop prosecco and power nap in a hotel suite and it's all for a good cause.

In honor of National Dog Day (Aug. 26), Denver's Kimpton Hotel Monaco "Puppies and Prosecco Package" brings the dogs and the bubbly to you.

Book a night in the hotel's luxury suite and play with pups from Lifeline Puppy Rescue, a Todd Creek, Colorado-based no-kill shelter that supports animals in the Rocky Mountain region. In addition to the bundle of pups and the bucket of booze, you'll also receive a charcuterie platter for nibbles during your 30-minute puppy party.

Prices start at $550 per night and 50% of the proceeds will be donated to Lifeline Puppy Rescue.

The package is available for stays Aug. 26 through 29 and must be booked three days in advance.