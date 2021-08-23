Expand / Collapse search
This hotel will deliver puppies and prosecco straight to your room

Book a night in the suite and play with pups from Lifeline Puppy Rescue, a no-kill shelter in Colorado

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
You can play with puppies, pop prosecco and power nap in a hotel suite and it's all for a good cause. 

In honor of National Dog Day (Aug. 26), Denver's Kimpton Hotel Monaco "Puppies and Prosecco Package" brings the dogs and the bubbly to you. 

Book a night in the hotel's luxury suite and play with pups from Lifeline Puppy Rescue, a Todd Creek, Colorado-based no-kill shelter that supports animals in the Rocky Mountain region. In addition to the bundle of pups and the bucket of booze, you'll also receive a charcuterie platter for nibbles during your 30-minute puppy party.

Prices start at $550 per night and 50% of the proceeds will be donated to Lifeline Puppy Rescue. 

The package is available for stays Aug. 26 through 29 and must be booked three days in advance.

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.