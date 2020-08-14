Austrian Airlines fires flight attendant who was filmed chanting anti-Semitic slogans

Austrian Airlines has fired an employee after she was filmed chanting anti-Semitic slogans at a rally.

The woman, identified as Christina Kohl, is reportedly running for office on Vienna’s municipal council and was recently seen chanting anti-Semitic messages at a far-right rally, according to newspaper The Algemeiner.

In a video posted on Twitter, Kohl can be heard chanting in German against billionaire George Soros, the Rothschild family and the Illuminati.

Before the video was posted online, Kohl worked as a flight attendant for Austrian Airlines, which is owned by Lufthansa Group.

However, on Friday, Austrian Airlines confirmed to Fox News that Kohl is no longer an employee.

“Austrian Airlines is an international company,” a spokesperson told Fox News in an email. “Our core business is to overcome borders. We are clearly against anti-Semitism in any form.”

“Statements and behavior of this kind are inexcusable and incompatible with our corporate values,” the spokesperson added. “That is why we have drawn a clear line and taken measures to ensure that such things do not happen again.”

Kohl is reportedly running on the “Team HC Strache” ticket, which was named after Heinz-Christian Strache, a far-right leader and a former Austrian vice chancellor who was forced out of his position in 2017 over corruption charges, according to The Algemeiner.

Earlier this year, Strache announced he would be running for mayor in Vienna this fall, Reuters reported in February.

