Flight attendant's hotel check-in tips video goes viral

Avid travelers know it’s normal to feel the heebie-jeebies in hotels, inspiring one flight attendant to share a must-know list of check-in tips to make accommodations feel a bit more like home sweet home.

Flight attendant Kat Kamalani recently shared some hotel safety do’s and don’ts in a now-viral TikTok video that has since received over 4 million views.

In the quick clip, Kamalani walked through a hotel lobby, hallway and bedroom, candidly offering tips that travelers should follow “every single time you check into a hotel.”

TRAVEL DURING THE PANDEMIC: WHICH COUNTRIES CAN AMERICAN TOURISTS CURRENTLY VISIT?

“First things first, never say your room number out loud – just in case there's anyone around,” she began, explaining that “you don't want them knowing where you're staying.”

“Always make sure there's no one behind you when going into your room,” Kamalani continued, adding that guests should “check if there's anybody in the room, behind curtains, under the bed, etc.”

From there, the flight attendant reminded viewers to lock both the main and top lock on their room door when inside.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Then, guests should check mattress corners for any signs of bedbugs, she said. After that, remove any top pillows or comforters from the bed, because hotels “never” wash those, Kamalani claimed.

“Next, never put your bag on the bed. It's been through the airport and it’s disgusting!” she exclaimed of personal luggage.

“Finally, If you don't have a refrigerator, put your food in an ice bucket – and there you go!” she concluded.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, some hotels across the country are marketing rooms as office space to stay afloat; to that end, the flight attendant’s savvy tips would still ring true.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE