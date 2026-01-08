Arson destroys 'iconic' Scottish church, uncovering historic time capsule beneath the ruins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a devastating fire reduced a Scottish church to rubble, an unexpected discovery was made beneath the ruins — uniting a grieving congregation.

St Mungo’s Church, a Church of Scotland congregation in Cumbernauld, suffered an arson attack on Aug. 2. Officials are still investigating the crime and described it as a "deliberate act of fire-raising."

Pictures from the site show the burned-out remains of the church, with its pyramid-shaped roof structure still visible.

But as the community mourned the church, it became apparent the fire revealed a glimpse of the past. It shared a time capsule, which they later went on to open.

Built in the 1960s, St Mungo's Church is part of Trinity Parish Church, a congregation formed in 2024 through the union of other churches in Cumbernauld.

Morag Rusk, the session clerk of Cumbernauld Trinity Church (formerly St Mungo's), told Fox News Digital the capsule was recently opened this winter, three months after the fire.

When church officials opened up the capsule, they found newspaper clips, church notices, a congregation roll, coins and letters.

The congregation roll, Rusk said, was of particular interest to parishioners.

"[Church members] were interested [in looking] for their friends and relatives, and for anyone who was still in the life of the church today," she said.

"A few members of the congregation were aware there had been a time capsule… [though] it was not in the forefront of [their] minds after the fire."

The newspapers included editions from the Cumbernauld News detailing information about the church when it was first built, including the minister's death.

"The Nov. 6th newspaper gave details of the Foundation Stone being laid for the new St Mungo’s church that weekend," said Rusk. "It was also interesting to see the church notices in the local newspapers, detailing the Sunday Services at that time in 1964."

She described it as "interesting to read" about the church building's early beginnings, as the community now turns toward rebuilding.

The church hopes to eventually display the contents of the capsule, Rusk added.

The time capsule's discovery, she said, "has generated a huge interest across the U.K. and internationally now, more than we could ever imagine. It generated a lot of interest for the congregation to come and see it."

She added, "We also did a livestream on the church's Facebook page due to the interest shown."

Unfortunately, the church official said there have been no updates shared about who committed the crime.

Rusk described the church's "large and iconic" design as a lasting part of the town's landscape — something that leaves big shoes to fill.

"The congregation and many people in the town and beyond have been part of the church for many years and have had baptisms, weddings and funerals there," she said.

"The church design enabled it to be a social space for both church and community activities, and this is greatly missed… The loss of St Mungo's has a huge impact, not just for the congregation, but also for the wider community across the town."