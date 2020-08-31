Arrested Ryanair passengers released after 'suspicious items' found in toilet turned out to be cell phone

Two men on a Ryanair flight who were arrested Sunday night due to a “potential security threat,” have since reportedly been released after an investigation from counter-terrorism officers determined no wrongdoing.

PASSENGER ON TUI FLIGHT WITH MULTIPLE COVID-19 CASES CLAIMS 'INEPT' CREW DID NOTHING TO DISTANCE PEOPLE

The passengers, a 34-year-old man from Kuwait and a 48-year-old man from Italy, were on a flight from Vienna to London when a crewmember of the airline alerted the threat on board, the Independent reported.

According to the outlet, “suspicious items” had been discovered in the toilets in the plane lavatories. However, after an investigation the item turned out to be a cell phone.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Authorities at the plane’s destination of Stansted airport were alerted and the plane was “taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely” after landing, a spokesperson for the airline told Fox News in a statement.

“Passengers in London Stansted waiting to depart to Vienna were transferred to a spare aircraft to minimize the delay to their flight,” the statement read.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The airline turned the incident over to local police, who eventually let the two men go, citing neither had committed an offense.

"After examination by specialist investigators, the object was found not to be of concern,” Eastern Region Special Operations Unit told BBC in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The statement continued, "Officers spoke with the two men and neither were considered to have committed any offenses."