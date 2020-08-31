Passenger on TUI flight with multiple COVID-19 cases claims 'inept' crew did nothing to distance people

As if traveling wasn't already stressful enough.

A passenger on a flight from the Greek island of Zante to Cardiff, Wales, criticized her fellow passengers for not following the proper coronavirus protocols and flight crew for not enforcing them. Now, 200 passengers are self-isolating for two weeks after 16 passengers from the flight have since tested positive for the virus.

Stephanie Whitfield described her flight on TUI Airways as a “debacle,” the BBC reports. According to Whitfield, she and her husband decided to self-isolate before any cases were confirmed due to the situation on the plane.

“This flight was a debacle,” she explained. “The chap next to me had his mask around his neck. Not only did the airline not pull him up on it, they gave him a free drink when he said he knew a member of the crew.”

Apparently, during the flight, “loads of people were taking their masks off and wandering up and down the aisles to talk to others.”

She continued, “As soon as the flight landed, a load of people took their masks off immediately. The flight was full of selfish 'covidiots' and an inept crew who couldn't care less.”

Whitfield did say that she saw a crew member ask one other passenger to put their mask on, “But the vast majority of people weren't being spoken to, and there was a chap sat next to me who had his mask around his chin for the full flight, and the stewardess was talking to him and she didn't say anything to him.”

In a statement shared with the BBC, a spokesperson for TUI Airways said, “Our crew are trained to the highest standards. A full investigation is now underway as these concerns weren't reported during the flight or before today.”

The airline was contacted for further comment.