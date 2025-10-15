Expand / Collapse search
Archaeology

Archaeologists uncover vast complex of ancient tombs in biblical city tied to St. Paul's letter

Colossae necropolis contains 2,200-year-old rock-cut tombs with ceramics, coins and religious artifacts

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Site of Noah's Ark may be located in eastern Turkey, researchers hypothesize Video

International researchers from the Noah's Ark Project have tested soil samples from the Durupinar site in eastern Turkey, which suggest that the boat-shaped site once harbored ancient wood. (Credit: NoahsArkScans.com)

Archaeologists in Turkey recently uncovered over 60 ancient tombs in Colossae, a biblical city immortalized in the New Testament.

The discoveries were reported by Anadolu Agency (AA), a state-run outlet in Ankara, on Oct. 6. Colossae, part of the Aegean region, sits in the foothills of Mount Honaz.

The city is best known for being the home of the early Christian community to which St. Paul addressed his Epistle to the Colossians, the 12th book of the New Testament.

Though the ancient city had been settled since the 6th century B.C., it lost prominence when it was severely damaged in an earthquake in the 1st century A.D.

Despite being rebuilt in the 7th century, the site was ultimately abandoned in 787 after another devastating earthquake.

Aerial view of necropolis next to archaeologist working

Archaeologists in Turkey uncovered more than 60 ancient tombs in Colossae, a biblical city mentioned in the New Testament. (Sebahatdin Zeyrek/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Archaeologist Baris Yener told AA that the uncovered tombs date back more than 2,200 years, describing the area as "the largest necropolis in Anatolia featuring rock-cut, trough-shaped tombs."

He noted, "After removing the surface soil, we identified around 65 tombs, of which we excavated 60."

Excavators were surprised to find so many side-by-side tombs in such a confined area.

The necropolis reflects how ancient people made "remarkable use" of the area's geological and topographical features, Yener said.

Aerial close-up of archaeologists working near graves

Excavations in Turkey revealed tombs dating back over 2,200 years, offering clues to pre-Christian spiritual practices. (Sebahatdin Zeyrek/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"They sought to use the travertine rock formations efficiently, since agriculture — particularly grain production — was practiced at the time," he added. 

"To preserve arable land, they designated the rocky travertine areas as burial grounds."

Archaeologists also uncovered terracotta ceramics and glass bottles, as well as oil lamps. Coins and sandals — personal belongings of the deceased — were also found.

Excavators digging near graves

About 65 tombs were found, most carved directly into travertine rock formations, said an archaeologist. (Sebahatdin Zeyrek/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The pre-Christian tombs offer new insight into the religious beliefs of ancient people in the region.

The lamps in the graves, for example, were thought to help illuminate the journey into the afterlife.

Yener said he uncovered numerous charms, amulets and stones that were "thought to possess healing qualities."

Archaeologists huddled together near grave

Artifacts recovered from the Colossae site include coins, sandals and ceramics believed to have personal or ritual meaning. (Sebahatdin Zeyrek/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Overall, the discoveries suggest that the inhabitants of Colossae held strong spiritual beliefs, even before St. Paul's letter was written.

"The findings reveal how much the people of Colossae valued magic, talismans and objects believed to have protective powers," he said.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

