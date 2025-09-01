Expand / Collapse search
Archaeologists uncover house tied to Isaac Newton beside his legendary apple tree

Artifacts from 17th century including thimbles, buttons and gaming tokens were found at Woolsthorpe Manor site

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Archaeologists solve 1,800-year-old Roman fresco puzzle in London Video

Archaeologists solve 1,800-year-old Roman fresco puzzle in London

London researchers have reconstructed a large Roman wall plaster collection, revealing 1,800-year-old frescoes that decorated a high-status building. (Source: MOLA)

British archaeologists recently found the remnants of a 17th-century house where Isaac Newton’s mother lived – not far from the site of his famous apple tree.

The National Trust announced in a recent press release that it had found a trove of everyday objects from the site of his mother's former house near Woolsthorpe Manor, an estate-turned-museum near Grantham, Lincolnshire.

Isaac Newton was born and raised at Woolsthorpe Manor. In 1665, he left Cambridge University during the Great Plague, and legend holds that he developed his theory of gravity thanks to a tree on the property.

SINKHOLE IN HISTORIC CITY REVEALS MEDIEVAL HOSPITAL HIDING JUST BENEATH STREET LEVEL

Though he and his mother lived on the same property, they didn't live under the same roof. After his father died, Newton's mother, Hannah Ayscough, left him to be raised by his grandparents when she married a vicar.  

When her second husband died, Ayscough arranged for a house to be built next to Woolsthorpe Manor. She lived there with her children from her second marriage.

Split image of excavation at Isaac Newton's mother's house, Isaac Newton portrait

Archaeologists unearthed artifacts from the long-lost 17th-century home of Isaac Newton's mother. Sir Isaac Newton is shown at right. (Phil Adams, National Trust; VCG Wilson/Corbis via Getty Images)

Archaeologists believe that Ayscough's house was demolished after a fire destroyed it in the early 1800s – but its remains have only just been uncovered in new excavations.

TOWER OF LONDON DIG REVEALS BLACK DEATH-ERA SKELETONS BELOW POPULAR TOURIST SITE: 'TIP OF THE ICEBERG'

"Searching for the exact location of the house, the archaeologists discovered rubble from its demolition – and intriguingly, some objects which might have been in the house when the Newton family was there," the National Trust's statement said.

The artifacts included thimbles, a needle remnant and buttons — in addition to animal bones that showed signs of butchering.

"We can really imagine Hannah and the family eating from items like the Staffordshire slipware."

Staffordshire-type slipware – a style of 17th-century tableware – was also found, along with a Bellarmine jug and a "jetton," or token used for gaming.

Though the famous apple tree on the property blew down in the early 19th century, another one was regrown at the same location in 1820, where it remains to this day. 

Allan King, a communications manager for the National Trust, told Fox News Digital that Newton likely visited the property frequently.

Split image of hand holding buckle, Woolsthorpe Manor

Staffordshire slipware, a Bellarmine jug and a buckle, seen at left, were among the domestic items found. (Phil Adams, National Trust; Trevor Ray Hart, National Trust)

"Isaac Newton didn't actually live in the house, but it was very close to Woolsthorpe Manor where he lived," said King.

"So, of course, it would be expected that he would have visited frequently and likely shared family meals there."

There are no current plans for another dig of the area, though archaeologists haven't ruled out other excavations, the official added. The artifacts will go on display at Woolsthorpe Manor next year.

Excavation markers at Woolsthorpe manor

Survey evidence and a historic 1797 sketch pointed researchers toward the forgotten site of Hannah Ayscough's home. (Phil Adams, National Trust)

The National Trust noted that the discovery was five years in the making, as the organization only acquired the field next to Woolsthorpe Manor in 2020.

"A sketch from 1797 by JC Barrow showed the house, and survey work over the past few years, conducted by South Witham Archaeology Group and the University of Leicester, unearthed more evidence to justify a proper dig," the release added.

In a statement, National Trust archaeologist Rosalind Buck called the artifacts "a real window into the domestic life of the Newton family."

Split image of hand holding needle artifacts, second hand holding coin

"Were people potentially gaming with jetton pieces while domestic tasks such as sewing and repairing clothes were being done nearby?" asked Buck. (Phil Adams, National Trust)

"We can really imagine Hannah and the family eating from items like the Staffordshire slipware, or using jugs like the one with that magnificent, embossed face," Buck said.

She added, "Were people potentially gaming with jetton pieces while domestic tasks such as sewing and repairing clothes were being done nearby?"

