Animal collection across 3 states to offer unique science, travel opportunities

Travelers across the U.S. will be able to see portions of a unique collection after the museum where they had been exhibited was forced to close.

The Delbridge Museum of Natural History at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, closed in August 2023. It was found that "potentially hazardous" levels of arsenic were present in 80% of the specimens at the museum's Brockhouse Collection of taxidermied animals.

"Out of an abundance of caution, leaders from the City of Sioux Falls and Great Plains Zoo have agreed to close the museum, while a decision can be made about the future of the animals," the Delbridge Museum of Natural History said in an earlier statement about the museum's closure.

The Brockhouse Collection consists of 152 taxidermied animals, with some dating as far back as the 1940s, the Associated Press reported. The collection included taxidermied monkeys, crocodiles, zebras and tigers.

The Brockhouse Collection was "one of the Midwest's most comprehensive collections of taxidermy," said the museum in the August 2023 statement.

The Sioux Falls City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Feb. 11 to donate the collection to several institutions around the United States.

The majority of the collection – 117 specimens – will be donated to the University of Notre Dame Museum of Biodiversity in Indiana, said the resolution.

Another 33 will be donated to the Oddities Museum, Inc., in Atlanta, Georgia, while two will be donated to the Institute for Natural History Arts Inc., in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

The move "ensures that none of the collection will be disposed of, and all items will be put to good use by reputable natural history institutions," Don Kearney, Sioux Falls director of parks and recreation, told the council.

Until the 1980s, it was commonplace to use "strong chemicals" in the taxidermy process, said the museum. This included both arsenic and asbestos.

"Railing barriers and ‘do not touch’ signs have been in place since the museum’s inception to prevent physical contact with the mounts because of this, for both the safety of our visitors and to protect the specimens from more rapid degradation," said the museum.

By 2023, however, the decision was made that it was no longer safe for the public to see the collection.

"As the specimens age and naturally break down over time, there could be more opportunity for human contact with potentially harmful chemicals," said the August 2023 statement. "While most guests have been respectful of the museum rules, zoo staff regularly catches individuals breaching barriers and touching the mounts."

At their new homes, special precautions will be taken for safe public viewing.

Denise DePaolo, the Great Plains Zoo's marketing director, said the recipient institutions are better prepared to display the taxidermied animals.

The mounts’ recipients will display the animals where they can’t be touched — likely behind glass — and have experts and equipment to care for the taxidermy, DePaolo told the AP.

"The right place for it is with these other institutions that are going to care for it."

Members of the Sioux Falls City Council expressed disappointment that the city's taxidermy collection could not stay.

"There is no path forward to keep it in Sioux Falls. Pains me to say that. It’s going to be sad for me to let that go," said Curt Soehl, a council member.

"With as much memory and as much legacy as I think is really wrapped up into this collection and the story of it being in Sioux Falls, I think the right place for it is with these other institutions that are going to care for it, that are going to give it a long-term life," added Miranda Basye, another council member.

The gifting agreements state that the recipients will take the animals as is, and the mounts are theirs forever, City Attorney Dave Pfeifle said.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.