Angry passenger tries to burn luggage after flight is cancelled

A man was recorded trying to burn his luggage because he was reportedly upset after his Pakistan International Airlines flight was canceled due to bad weather.

The unidentified man placed his clothes on the floor at Islamabad Airport and then proceeded to set them on fire using one piece of clothing to try and light the others. The clothing started to smoke before airport security stopped him.

The man is seen trying to thwart the security team’s efforts to put out the fire by kicking them away. The Civil Aviation Authority firefighters put out the fire before it could spread, Daily Mail reported.

According to the Daily Mail, the man was enraged by his traveling troubles – first his flight was delayed for technical issues before ultimately being canceled because of the weather.

It is unknown if the man was arrested, but the airline has reportedly forgiven the man’s actions.

Pakistan International Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, but said in a statement to Dawn, “PIA has opted to forgive and forget the incident that happened at Islamabad International Airport on November 15.”

The flight to Gilgit was rescheduled to leave on Friday.