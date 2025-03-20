Ancient sketches from 200,000 years ago found inside cave

Archaeologists in Marbella, Spain, have unearthed sketches believed to be 200,000 years old.

The evacuation was led by the Municipality of Marbella’s Department of Culture, Education, and Historical Heritage, which found a stone block with etchings, according to a press release.

"The significance of this discovery is twofold: on the one hand, it confirms the presence of settlers in Marbella during the Early Middle Paleolithic, a period little known in Spain and unprecedented in the province of Malaga," the release says.

"Furthermore, it provides this unique stone, which contains a set of graphic representations of human origin that could be 100,000 years older than the oldest cave art depictions," it continued.

The stone was unearthed at the Coto Correa site in Las Chapas and is known for housing the oldest remains in the city.

A study is being conducted by the Department of Culture to confirm the age of the stone and its origin.

"The techniques applied for absolute dating consist of quartz analysis of different sediment samples, which will allow for a precise chronology of the samples," says the press release.

The Department will use 3D scanning to identify the different markings and graphics drawn on the rock.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Municipality of Marbella for comment.