Ancient Roman mosaic in Sicily reveals 'extraordinary' find resembling modern footwear

An ancient Roman mosaic has recently revealed a millennia-old depiction of flip-flops – showing that certain footwear has always been in style.

The discovery was announced by the Archaeological Park of Morgantina and the Villa Romana del Casale on August 4.

The villa, an ancient Roman estate, was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997 and is located in Piazza Armerina, a central Sicilian town.

The villa is famous for holding the largest collection of Roman mosaics in the world.

"During recent excavation work, two sandals depicted in a mosaic were discovered, resembling modern flip-flops," said a statement translated from Italian about the newly unearthed mosaic.

Found in a bath complex, the mosaic dates back to the fourth century A.D.

"These are not simple decorations, but rather a refined work created by a mosaic artisan of the fourth century, part of a larger mosaic design that adorned the southern bath section of the Villa."

Officials said that the "extraordinary" finds are helping to enrich "the already vast archaeological heritage of the site."

In addition to the flip-flop find, officials also found a mosaic inscription, as well as three columns with their ornate capitals intact.

"These discoveries once again confirm the exceptionally high artistic and architectural level of the Villa."

"[They] not only expand knowledge of the Villa Romana del Casale, but also highlight the value of archaeological research as a fundamental tool for rediscovering and telling the stories of the cultures that preceded our own."

The mosaic isn't the only ancient Roman fashion find that has turned up in recent months.

Earlier this spring, an excavator found a piece of chunky Roman jewelry in the British countryside.

At the time, archaeologists said the eight-sided ring was "an uncommon find in the U.K., but not entirely without precedent."