American Airlines' busiest flight from NYC on Sunday only had 27 passengers amid coronavirus outbreak

The skies are getting less and less crowded.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact industries across the country, airlines are continuing to see less business than usual. According to reports, some planes are flying with as few as one passenger on board.

A spokesperson for American Airlines confirmed to Fox News that on Sunday, the busiest flight from New York City's LaGuardia Airport only had 27 passengers on board a plane with 172 seats. Across town, at JFK International Airport, the busiest flight from the airline had 49 passengers.

The airline also confirmed that nine other flights from the area flew with only one passenger on board.

American Airlines said Monday that the busiest flight from LaGuardia only had 35 passengers, while the busiest flight from JFK had 25 passengers.

On Sunday, American Airlines announced further reductions to its New York schedule. In a memo obtained by Fox News, the airline confirmed that more flights have been temporarily suspended to and from Newark, LaGuardia and JFK starting Tuesday.

American Airlines will only be operating flights from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at these airports and not have any overnight aircraft or crews working. Also, each of the flights will have "capacity restrictions in place" to help travelers and crew members maintain proper social distancing.

The memo concluded: "Although New York is one of the current COVID-19 hotspots in the U.S., all of us have an incredibly important role to play as we ensure the safety of our colleagues, communities and loved ones as we work to contain the virus. I am proud of the way our team has pulled together during these exceptional times and shown commitment to caring for each other. By working together, and taking aggressive steps to protect our team and manage our network, we can continue providing safe, efficient air travel, and be ready to step up when America and the world are ready to move again."