American Airlines stops serving alcohol on flights to, from DC amid Capitol riots: report

It’s not the time to drink.

American Airlines has reportedly suspended liquor sales on flights in and out of Washington, D.C., after Trump supporters chaotically stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in protests that turned violent. The day prior, cabin crew allegedly struggled to gain control as profane insults flew between supporters of the president and other passengers during a flight from Texas to the nation’s capital.

Reuters broke the news last night, tweeting the following: "American Airlines says it is not serving alcohol on flights to and from the Washington, D.C., region and that it is increasing staffing at airports in the area as a 'precautionary measure.'"

The carrier did not respond to a request for further comment.

News of the new policy comes after Wednesday's violent protests and rioting in Washington, D.C., during which Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol.

Footage shared to Twitter on Tuesday also captured an argument on American's flight 1291 from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Dulles International Airport. Profane language flew as Trump supporters projected a "Trump 2020" logo on the cabin’s ceiling and walls as others allegedly demanded its removal.

In the clip, a fan of the president claimed another traveler threatened to kill the supporters on the plane as yelling continued back and forth. Footage of the fight has since gone viral on Twitter; the user who posted the clip alleged that cabin crew was "struggling to control" the scene.

"Our team is reviewing this incident," American Airlines spokesman Curtis Blessing told the Associated Press of the spat. "We applaud our outstanding crewmembers for their professionalism in de-escalating a tense onboard situation and getting our customers to their destination safely."

The major carrier said law enforcement was not called and passengers deplaned without incident.

D.C. police said late Wednesday that the security breach at the Capitol resulted in four deaths — including a woman who had been shot — and at least 52 arrests.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city's public emergency order will be extended for the next 15 days, slated to run through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

