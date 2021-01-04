World's safest airlines named in new 'Airline Ratings' report

Well-being is top of mind nowadays, so what’s the safest airline the world?

A new report from the world’s only site dedicated exclusively to air travel safety ratings has named Qantas Airways of Australia the world’s safest airline for 2021.

Qantas topped the annual list from AirlineRatings.com, a ranking which reviews 385 carriers on the following factors: crash and serious incident record; audits from governing and industry bodies; government audits; industry-leading safety initiatives; and fleet age. AirlineRatings.com touts itself as the "industry standard" on safety scores, using a seven-star system to inform passengers from 195 countries on all things aviation.

US TO REQUIRE NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST FROM UK TRAVELERS

The site announced the news Monday, highlighting Qantas' continuous commitment to safety and innovation through its 100-year history.

Behind Qantas, AirlineRatings.com also issued a longer list of the top 20 safest airlines for 2021, ranked as follows in numerical order: Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, EVA Air, Etihad Airways, Alaska Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, British Airways, Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic, Hawaiian Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, SAS, Finnair, Lufthansa, KLM, and United Airlines.

In releasing the rankings, AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas emphasized that all of the top 20 airlines are outstanding.

"In fact, there is very little between the top 20, they are all standouts," Thomas explained.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

In a serious step for travel safety as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that the United States will require travelers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test before flying stateside.