Trump supporters on American Airlines flight clash with passengers on plane to DC

Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight headed to the Washington, D.C. area on Tuesday got into a shouting match after a Trump supporter projected a "Trump 2020" image on the ceiling of the aircraft.

The plane, which was headed from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, had just landed at Dulles International Airport at the time of the incident, the Associated Press reported.

Footage from inside the cabin, which was later shared to Twitter, shows several passengers yelling at another traveler who allegedly threatened them, one of the Trump supporters claimed.

"He just threatened to f---ing kill us," a man on the plane can be heard yelling. The same man is later seen pointing in the direction of the passenger who made the alleged threat, saying, "These are the guys we came to f---ing wipe out."

Other Trump supporters on the flight could also be heard shouting disparaging comments about President-elect Joe Biden.

At the end of the clip, one of the flight attendants addresses a passenger standing in the aisle.

"Please have a seat. I’m talking to you in the aisle. Have a seat, please. Now," they urged.

The video, which was originally posted on Tuesday, has been viewed more than 750,000 times as of Thursday morning.

American Airlines has since released a statement, in which the carrier confirmed that passengers safely deplaned on their own, without intervention from law enforcement. The airline also promised that its team will be "reviewing this incident."

"We applaud our outstanding crewmembers for their professionalism in de-escalating a tense onboard situation and getting our customers to their destination safely," added American Airlines spokesman Curtis Blessing in a statement obtained by the Associated Press.

Tuesday’s video was filmed just one day before Trump supporters conducted violent protests and rioting inside the U.S. Capitol building, on the same day Congress met to certify the electoral college votes.

Following Wednesday’s events on Capitol Hill, American Airlines had also announced that it would no longer be serving alcohol on flights to and from Washington, D.C. The move comes amid further measures within the airline industry to ensure the safety of travelers and employees following Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol.

"The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the D.C. area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person onboard," wrote Sara Nelson of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA) in a Wednesday press release that seeks to "disqualify" those who participating from future air travel.

"There’s a reason that there are strict penalties and fines for failing to comply with crewmember instructions. Enforcement keeps everyone safe."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.