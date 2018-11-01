American Airlines served too much alcohol to passenger who sexually assaulted woman, lawsuit claims

A woman filed a federal lawsuit against American Airlines on Wednesday alleging an intoxicated man sexually assaulted her on their aircraft after he was served alcohol on board.

Aubrey Lane, of Colorado, said in the federal complaint that the man, who has not been publicly identified, was visibly drunk when he boarded a plane headed from Phoenix, Arizona to New York in June 2017, the Dallas News reported.

Lane said the man was served up to six more alcoholic drinks on the flight, during which he allegedly harassed the woman as he was seated next to her.

The lawsuit claims the man at some point followed Lane to the bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

“Knowing the clear dangers of intoxication and the sexual assault threats, especially on red eye flights, American offered no protection to Aubrey Lane...despite the verbal warnings of Passenger 12C and the obvious obnoxious, aggressive, threatening and intoxicated behavior of Passenger 12B,” the complaint reportedly said.

American Airlines, in a statement obtained by Fox News, said they have yet to receive the lawsuit, but plan to "thoroughly review" it.

"We want all of our customers to have a safe, positive travel experience with us and we are deeply troubled by any allegation of misconduct onboard our aircraft or at any of our facilities. If our crews discover or are told about any alleged illegal misconduct that may occur on the aircraft, law enforcement is contacted and will meet the aircraft upon arrival," the statement read.

"In all cases of misconduct between two passengers, we will immediately separate them, and request law enforcement meet the aircraft, which is our standard protocol. It is up to law enforcement to determine what, if any criminal activity, took place."

After the plane landed in June 2017, Lane was reportedly met by airport police but the man who allegedly assaulted her was not. The incident was turned over to the FBI, who declined to comment to the Dallas News.

Lane claimed that an American Airlines initially offered her $5,000 for what they described as a "nuisance claim," but later apologized.