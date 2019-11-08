Expand / Collapse search
American Airlines passenger forces diversion to Tulsa after allegedly assaulting sleeping mother and daughter

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
An American Airlines flight from Charlotte, N.C., to Salt Lake City, Utah, was diverted to Tulsa International Airport late on Tuesday night after a "disruptive passenger" allegedly assaulted a mother and daughter.

The mother and daughter reportedly notified a flight attendant of the man’s behavior, claiming that he groped both of them while they slept, according to Fox 23. The pair was subsequently separated from the man by the crew as the flight prepared to divert.

The man, identified by James Cholewinski by police, per WCNC, was arrested upon landing at Tulsa International Airport on charges of public intoxication. The FBI is reportedly investigating the incident.

American Airlines confirmed that a "disruptive passenger" was the reason for its diversion to Tulsa on Tuesday night.

American Airlines confirmed that a "disruptive passenger" was the reason for its diversion to Tulsa on Tuesday night.

“American Airlines flight 807 from Charlotte to Salt Lake City diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma Tuesday night due to a disruptive passenger,” American Airlines wrote in a statement to Fox News. “Law enforcement met the flight, removed the passenger, and the flight continued to Salt Lake City.”

A representative for the Tulsa police was not immediately available to offer further comment.