Woman claims Jetstar employee 'slut-shamed' her for wearing crop top, sitting on boyfriend's knees at airport

A woman is claiming she was “slut-shamed” at an Australian airport by a Jetstar employee for wearing a crop top and sitting on her boyfriend’s knee.

Serah Nathan was reportedly waiting with her boyfriend at a Sydney airport for her flight to Melbourne Sunday. The couple, who are in a long-distance relationship, were spending their last few minutes together before her Tigerair flight.

While the pair waited and “talked about mundane nothingness for a couple of minutes” Nathan sat on her boyfriend’s knees while facing him, she wrote in multiple posts on Twitter.

According to Nathan, a Jetstar employee came up to her and “instructed me to 'sit on a separate seat because there are children watching.'”

Nathan, who was dressed in a crop top and sweat pants, said she was “bewildered at this request and its relevance” to her outfit. She also claimed there were no children in the area where they were sitting.

In her complaint to the airline, which she shared on Twitter, Nathan said that after she did not immediately comply, the Jetstar employee came back with “Team Leader Jo” who “repeated the same words her colleague did seconds earlier.”

“I asked Jo to clarify why I couldn’t converse with my partner whilst sitting on his knees. She reiterated there were children around and added, ‘You’re disrespecting the parents here by straddling your boyfriend,’” Nathan wrote.

The 33-year-old writer wrote that she “wasn’t treating a domestic airport terminal like a strip club,” and claims Jo “continued her slut-shaming mission by adding; ‘I doubt you’ll be able to board your flight dressed like that but either way you can’t sit at this boarding gate[.] You’ll have to sit in the Tiger lounge.’”

In the complaint, Nathan also alleged that a Caucasian woman was sitting nearby wearing a “very short dress but was left to her own devices.”

However, after Nathan sent her complaint, along with photos of her outfit to Jetstar, her strange experience with the airline continued when a customer service representative with the airline responded to her concerns by telling the woman she was “very beautiful,” according to The Sun.

“Thank you for waiting, I have checked the photo and I think you are very beautiful, your boyfriend must be very lucky to have you. What I can do is to create a case for you to escalate this issue to customer care which is our highest escalation process…” the person, identified as Marjorie Rose, allegedly wrote to Nathan regarding the “shaming” incident.

In a statement provided to the outlet, Jetstar apologized to Nathan.

“We apologize to Serah for the manner in which her query was handled by our online customer service representative which fell well short of the standards we expect,” the statement read.

The airline is reportedly still investigating the incident.

This is not the first time Jetstar has been called out for allegedly “slut-shaming” a passenger for their clothing. In February, a female Jetstar passenger claimed a flight attendant made comments about her black crop top being “inappropriate” to fly in.