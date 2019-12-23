Expand / Collapse search
Airlines
Published

American Airlines to offer non-binary gender options

By Jackie Salo | New York Post
American Airlines has started offering non-binary gender options for fliers during the booking process, according to a report.

The airline will now allow customers to book a flight over the phone and choose “U” (undisclosed) or “X” (unspecified) for their gender, USA Today reported.

Travelers will soon be able to make the designation when they make their reservations online as well, USA Today reports.

“We recently completed a system update to offer non-binary gender selections,” a spokesperson told the outlet. “Taking care of our customers and team members is what we do, and we are glad to be able to better accommodate the gender preferences of our travelers and team members.”

The move comes after United became the first US carrier to enable customers to choose non-binary gender pronouns.

Two trade groups — — Airlines for America in the US and the global International Air Transport Association — have issued new best-practice standards that suggest accommodations for customers using “non-binary IDs,” USA Today reported. It’s up to individual airlines to make the option available on their booking platforms.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post.